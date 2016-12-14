David: Scattered rain chances continue into Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms will be ongoing across the Valley through this evening. Heavy rain can be expected, but we won’t have any severe weather. Rain coverage should diminish by the late evening, but isolated showers are still possible through the night.

We’re in store for muggy conditions once again, and lows will only drop into the upper 60s. We’ll begin Tuesday with cloudy skies and scattered rain showers. Rain should taper off from north to south over the course of the morning hours. The clouds should begin to break up during the afternoon as a north wind develops.

Highs will push into the lower 80s.

Skies continue to clear Tuesday night with lows falling into the upper 50s. Pleasant weather is on tap for the middle of the week. The humidity stays low, and skies will be mostly sunny for Wed/Thu afternoons.

Highs should top out close to 80° with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 50s. While that is cooler than average for early June, we won’t be setting any records. Record lows for this week are generally in the 46-52° range.

We’ll start to warm back up Friday, and the humidity should return over the weekend. We’ll be in the mid 80s Friday afternoon with upper 80s possible Saturday and Sunday.

The increased humidity also means warmer nights…our lows will be closer to 70° by Sunday. We should be dry through the weekend, but isolated showers and storms are back in the forecast Monday.

