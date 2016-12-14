David: Scattered light rain showers with temps in the mid-50s

We’re starting this morning with cloudy skies and scattered light rain showers. Areas of drizzle and mist are also possible throughout the day. Temperatures will hover around 50° this morning, and won’t warm up much heading into the afternoon.

We’re looking at highs in the mid-50s, although some may get closer to 60° in the Shoals if a little sunshine breaks out this afternoon. We may set a record for the coldest high temperature on this date that record is 60° from 2013. Winds should be out of the west around 10 mph.

Another round of steadier rain is possible after lunch before clearing out this evening. An isolated t-storm with small hail is possible, but no severe weather is expected. The rain and clouds will be out of the Valley tonight. Lows should drop into the mid-40s for Saturday morning.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine early Saturday, and temperatures will warm quickly. Highs should top out in the low-to-mid 70s with a west wind of 10-15 mph. Clouds will increase through the afternoon hours as weak cold front approaches from the north. A few showers are possible across Middle TN late Saturday afternoon, but we should stay dry in the Valley.

We’ll be in the 40s for lows once again Sunday morning with plenty of sunshine expected through the day. Temperatures will likely be a few degrees cooler compared to Saturday afternoon, but we should still be in the lower 70s for highs.

We should get warmer as we start the new work week. Highs could be into the mid-80s by Wednesday. We’re dry through the first half of next week, but rain is looking more likely as we get closer to the weekend.

