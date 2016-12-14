Brad: Isolated storms possible Monday evening

Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms into the evening hours. Locally heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds will be possible with the stronger storms. Temperatures will fall into the 60s tonight. There will be a chance for rain overnight and into the day on Tuesday. More locally heavy rain and strong storms will develop Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday through Friday the chance of rain will drop but an isolated afternoon shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s with overnight lows around 60.

We are giving first alert for possible strong to severe storms on Saturday. Right now, it looks like the storms will develop and move in during the evening hours. Stay tuned for changes and more information as this system gets closer.

