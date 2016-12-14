David: Rain will continue overnight and into Sunday

Scattered storms will continue to develop over the next several hours. A broken line of storms will slowly progress from west to east across north Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee from the late afternoon through this evening.

Heavy rain and frequent lightning can be expected. While the threat for severe weather is low, numerous storms will be strong with wind gusts of 40-45 mph and small hail. Rain will be widespread across the Valley between 5-8 p.m.

The heavy rain will begin letting up and may end completely, across the Shoals by midnight. Rain will wind down from west to east across the rest of the Valley through the early morning hours of Sunday.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Sunday, and it should still be a muggy day. Temperatures won’t be as hot as Saturday. We should stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s for a high.

Scattered storms should develop once again, this time ahead of a cold front that will push through the Valley late Sunday. Like today, the threat for severe weather will be low, but a few strong storms can be expected.

Rain and storms should end across the Valley late Sunday night or early Monday morning. We’ll be cooler with lower humidity Monday.

Morning temps could be in the mid-50s with highs close to 80°. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine Monday, but clouds will increase Tuesday as our next weather maker moves through.

Scattered showers and storms are possible in the middle of the week.

Another cool-down is expected as we approach the weekend of Memorial Day.

