Brad: Major storm system coming Sunday

It will be a quiet night with a south wind at 5-10 mph. Morning lows will be in the middle to upper 60s under a few clouds. We warm quickly tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. For most of the day there will be a cap holding back any thunderstorm development but as time wears on we could see a couple of isolated storms pop up. They will be short lived if they develop, but capable of strong gusty winds and some hail. Have the First Alert Weather app to help you out.

Sunday we expect a major storm system to slowly move in from the west. Right now the most likely scenario brings us some isolated damaging winds along with 2-4” of heavy rain as a line of storms slowly tracks from west to east beginning in the Shoals between 4-5 p.m. Rain and storms track into the Huntsville Metro area and along areas of I-65 between 7-9 p.m. This will be followed by storms moving into Northeast Alabama between 8-11 p.m. Heavy rain will last most of the night and flash flooding is a possibility. Rain will be moving out around sunrise Monday morning.

If the storms fire ahead of the main line during the afternoon hours we could see all forms of severe weather possible. This would include tornadoes. Confidence is not high on this solution as of right now.

Stay up to date with the latest weather information over the weekend with Meteorologist David Ernst and the First Alert Weather App. There will likely be changes in intensity and timing.

