Brad: Major storm system coming Sunday - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Brad: Major storm system coming Sunday

By Brad Travis, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
(WAFF) -

It will be a quiet night with a south wind at 5-10 mph. Morning lows will be in the middle to upper 60s under a few clouds. We warm quickly tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. For most of the day there will be a cap holding back any thunderstorm development but as time wears on we could see a couple of isolated storms pop up. They will be short lived if they develop, but capable of strong gusty winds and some hail. Have the First Alert Weather app to help you out.

Sunday we expect a major storm system to slowly move in from the west. Right now the most likely scenario brings us some isolated damaging winds along with 2-4” of heavy rain as a line of storms slowly tracks from west to east beginning in the Shoals between 4-5 p.m. Rain and storms track into the Huntsville Metro area and along areas of I-65 between 7-9 p.m. This will be followed by storms moving into Northeast Alabama between 8-11 p.m. Heavy rain will last most of the night and flash flooding is a possibility. Rain will be moving out around sunrise Monday morning.

If the storms fire ahead of the main line during the afternoon hours we could see all forms of severe weather possible. This would include tornadoes.  Confidence is not high on this solution as of right now.

Stay up to date with the latest weather information over the weekend with Meteorologist David Ernst and the First Alert Weather App. There will likely be changes in intensity and timing.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Who takes over Huntsville government if Battle wins governor's race?

    Who takes over Huntsville government if Battle wins governor's race?

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:35:11 GMT
    Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle (Source: WAFF file)Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle (Source: WAFF file)

    Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says he needs to correct the state of the state. He announced his candidacy for the 2018 governor's race.

    More >>

    Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says he needs to correct the state of the state. He announced his candidacy for the 2018 governor's race.

    More >>

  • Redstone Arsenal to close down horse stables

    Redstone Arsenal to close down horse stables

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:08:46 GMT
    Source: Garrison PAO Chris ColsterSource: Garrison PAO Chris Colster

    The stables on Redstone Arsenal have been there for more than 30 years, but now, horse owners have been given just a few weeks to find a new location to board their horse.

    More >>

    The stables on Redstone Arsenal have been there for more than 30 years, but now, horse owners have been given just a few weeks to find a new location to board their horse.

    More >>

  • Get weather prepared: Basic generator safety guidelines

    Get weather prepared: Basic generator safety guidelines

    Friday, April 28 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:31:55 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF
    With the threat of severe weather looming, it’s important to remember some basic generator safety guidelines. The Red Cross has a whole host of tips available on choosing and operating a generator.  Keep in mind the threat of carbon monoxide when using a generator. The Red Cross also provides safety guidelines to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.  Already have a generator? Regular maintenance is crucial to ensure it's operational when severe weather strikes.  ...More >>
    With the threat of severe weather looming, it’s important to remember some basic generator safety guidelines. The Red Cross has a whole host of tips available on choosing and operating a generator.  Keep in mind the threat of carbon monoxide when using a generator. The Red Cross also provides safety guidelines to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.  Already have a generator? Regular maintenance is crucial to ensure it's operational when severe weather strikes.  ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly