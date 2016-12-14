Brad: First Alert Weather Day for strong storms Thursday

We are watching the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. There remains a chance that a complex of storms along the Gulf Coast could block the potential for significant severe weather in north Alabama and middle Tennessee. This is pretty much an all or nothing type severe weather event. If it becomes sunny and warm by early afternoon expect a higher chance of seeing severe weather.

There is a possibility of two rounds of thunderstorms with the strongest of storm arriving in the late afternoon hours. Thursday morning we will likely start out with a weakening line of thunderstorms moving into west Alabama from Mississippi between 6-8 a.m. This old boundary will shift to the east and by the early afternoon expect a few strong to severe storms to re-develop in northeast Alabama between 2-5 p.m.

Some of these storms could be capable of isolated wind gusts up to 50 mph and large hail. By 4 p.m. another area of thunderstorms could begin to develop and quickly become severe. They will develop over NE Mississippi and track east into the Shoals between 4-6 p.m. These storms could become isolated supercell storms and have the potential for damaging winds up to 70 mph, golf ball-sized hail, and strong tornadoes.

As the evening progresses we could see these storms form a line and track east across all of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee through Midnight. Along this line there would be a threat for significant lightning, torrential rainfall, large hail, damaging straight line winds and possible tornadoes.

A few showers will remain early Friday morning but the sunshine will return Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Morning lows will start in the 40s on Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday look great with highs around 80. We are keeping our eyes on another storm system that could bring more severe weather to the Southeast Monday. Keep checking back for updates. The long range forecast models continue to show an active spring severe weather pattern all across the southeast.

