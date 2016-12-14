David: Rain chances Sunday

Hurricane Harvey made landfall last night near Corpus Christi, TX as Category 4 hurricane. Tropical rain has overspread much of southeast Texas and will last for several days.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

This will likely lead to catastrophic flooding with isolated spots receiving up to 30 inches of rain through the middle of next week.

Stay with WAFF 48 to bring you First Alert and the latest conditions and breaking news over the weekend.

Here in North Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee, we could see rain from the storm late next week. Our next chance for rain will happen late Sunday into Monday ahead of a cold front.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. The mugginess will increase slightly as winds turn to the south tonight.

Lows should be in the upper 60s Sunday morning. Look for more clouds than sun through the day Sunday with mid-80s for highs.

Any rain Sunday should be rather isolated in nature. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

Our chance for rain does go up for the latter half of next week as the remnants of Harvey spread northward.

Have a great day and keep checking back for the latest on Harvey.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48