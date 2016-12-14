David: Rain chances possible Tuesday night

Scattered storms remain possible into this evening across the Valley, with the greatest coverage staying south of the Tennessee River. Temperatures will hold in the low/mid 80s until sunset, and then fall through the 70s for the rest of the evening. Any storms should also wind down as the sun sets. Look for a low in the mid 60s overnight with a few passing clouds.

We should see a fair amount of sunshine through the first half of Wednesday with more cloud cover developing as we warm. Highs should top out in the mid 80s with pop-up afternoon storms. Any storms should remain rather isolated in nature, so there will be many who miss out on that rain. The same goes for Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Winds will be more southerly late this week which should lead to an increase in humidity for the weekend. You’ll notice the muggier feel by Friday morning with lows in the upper 60s. We should see more cloud cover through the day compared to mid-week. Highs will hold in the low/mid 80s this weekend.

There’s a higher chance for storms Friday afternoon, and we’ll continue with occasional showers and storms into the weekend. Rain coverage should be highest on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday’s weather next week should play out much like today’s. Highs will be into the mid 80s with hit-or-miss afternoon storms developing. We should be dry Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

