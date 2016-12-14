David: Possible Scattered storms with highs into the low-to-mid 80s

Highs should warm into the low-to-mid 80s for highs once again. The widespread rain is south of the Valley, and some will stay dry this afternoon.

Scattered storms could still develop, but any activity should not be as widespread as the morning rain was earlier. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day. Isolated showers are possible overnight with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Patchy fog is possible Wednesday morning. We should see a bit more sunshine through the day, and highs will be a few degrees warmer compared to this afternoon.

It will be muggy as well, and the heat index should top 90°. Scattered storms should pop up by the afternoon, but some areas will get skipped by the rain. Another round of more widespread showers and storms is on tap for Thursday.

Our weather remains unsettled into the late week. We'll be warmer for Friday and Saturday with highs into the upper 80s. Scattered storms are in the forecast. Rain is more likely on Sunday and into Monday.

A cold front should push through the Valley early in the next work week, and that should put an end to this unsettled weather pattern.

