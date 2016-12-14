David: Possible isolated showers with a mix of sun and clouds

Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Isolated showers are possible, but any rain shouldn’t last for very long. We’ll warm through the 70s this morning with highs pushing into the mid-80s this afternoon.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

It may feel a bit muggier than over the weekend, but we’ll still be cooler than average for late August. Lows will drop into the mid/the upper 60s overnight. We’ll keep the clouds around for Tuesday, and an isolated shower is possible then as well. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

The remnants of Harvey should begin to lift northward and towards the Valley later this week. We’ll face a higher chance for rain Wed-Sun, but none of those days are looking like washouts at this point.

Scattered showers and storms can be expected, and rain may be heavy at times. Showers look like they’ll be most widespread on Thursday. Our weather will remain unsettled into the upcoming weekend with a daily chance for rain continuing.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

The clouds should help keep afternoon temps below average for the rest of the week. Highs will continue to run in the mid-80s with lows in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48