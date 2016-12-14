David: Possible fog and isolated showers for Wednesday morning

Areas of fog are possible this morning, and it could be locally dense in spots. Isolated showers are also possible so you may want to spot yourself an extra few minutes for the morning drive into work.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

It’s a warm and muggy start to the day with temps in the 70s. We’ll heat up quickly with a mix of sun and clouds. Most areas will stay dry this morning, but scattered storms will develop with the afternoon heat. While some areas do get skipped by rain today, it will be heavy where it does develop.

A stronger storm or two with gusty winds and frequent lightning is not out of the question. Highs will make it to near 90° and it will feel more like the mid-90s. Any storms should wind down this evening with only isolated showers expected overnight.

On Thursday, the afternoon and evening storms could become a little more widespread compared to today as a strong upper air disturbance moves across the Tennessee Valley. Highs should still make it into the upper 80s and the humidity will continue.

For the rest of the week and into the weekend, we’ll be dealing with typical summer-time weather. We’ll start each morning with temps in the 70s afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Isolated to scattered storms will pop up each day, mainly during the afternoon hours.

Stay up to date with the latest weather information on the First Alert Weather App.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48