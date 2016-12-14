David: Pop-up storm chances low

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirms someone was hurt in a train wreck Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Isolated, pop-up storms could develop this afternoon, but as the name implies, any activity will be hit-or-miss.More >>
A $40-million aerospace manufacturing facility is open for business in Decatur and management is recruiting at least 100 highly-skilled workers to help launch the River City further into space.More >>
A group in Huntsville is helping fight back against the Parkinson’s disease - one punch at a time.More >>
A person accused of vandalizing a downtown Huntsville business was caught on camera.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
The House intelligence committee has issued subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
