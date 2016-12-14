Lauren: Heating up ahead of weekend severe threat

Don’t let the comfortable start fool you. A warm up is underway with the sunshine and breezy southerly winds. Highs will top out just shy of 90°.More >>
Don’t let the comfortable start fool you. A warm up is underway with the sunshine and breezy southerly winds. Highs will top out just shy of 90°.More >>
Limestone County crews say no aircraft crash site was found Thursday night.More >>
Limestone County crews say no aircraft crash site was found Thursday night.More >>
There is a large police presence in the area of the 4900 block of Wall Triana Boulevard in Madison.More >>
There is a large police presence in the area of the 4900 block of Wall Triana Boulevard in Madison.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is throwing his hat into the ring for governor of Alabama, according to a report from Yellowhammer News.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is throwing his hat into the ring for governor of Alabama, according to a report from Yellowhammer News.More >>
Huntsville city leaders are looking at a new future for the residents and businesses in west Huntsville.More >>
Huntsville city leaders are looking at a new future for the residents and businesses in west Huntsville.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>