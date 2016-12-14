Lauren: Heating up ahead of weekend severe threat

Don’t let the comfortable start fool you. A warm up is underway with the sunshine and breezy southerly winds. Highs will top out just shy of 90°. You’ll also notice the rising humidity by late afternoon and this weekend.

Although many of you will stay dry today and Saturday, a pop-up, hit or miss, summertime thunderstorm can’t be ruled out either afternoon. Keep in mind, if one does develop, you’ll need to briefly head indoors as dangerous lightning and small hail would be possible.

[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE TO WATCH THE STREAM]

Sunday is still the day to watch. You need to make sure that you’re checking back with Brad, Lauren, and David and on the First Alert Weather App for updates regarding the timing and strength.

Right now, we’re still looking at thunderstorms developing by mid/late afternoon, first in northwestern Alabama, and continuing to track east into the evening and overnight hours.

With 1-3” of rain in a short amount of time, flash flooding could be an issue. All modes of severe weather are also possible. That includes damaging straight line winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48