David: Muggy Friday morning with temps in the 70s

It’s another muggy morning with temps still in the 70s for most. As we approach the Noon hour, you can expect to see isolated storms develop and move slowly. They will be capable of very heavy rain, vivid lightning, and some gusty winds.

The overall threat for severe storms is low and will remain low into the weekend, but an isolated strong/severe storm is possible. While washout conditions are not expected, you might have up to an hour delay in outdoor activities due to lightning or heavy rain.

Saturday’s forecast will be like today’s, although afternoon highs may be a couple degrees cooler with more cloud cover through the day. Storm chances will be lower by Sunday afternoon and drop further into next week.

Highs will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100° as we start the work week. Lows overnight will stay in the 70s for most of the week. Please make sure you are staying hydrated and stay out of the sun as much as you can if you are working outside.

A large hat can help and don’t forget the sunscreen either. Remember your pets as well they need a shady spot to rest as well as fresh, cool water to drink.

