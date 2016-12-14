David: More rain on the way

Cloud cover lingers throughout the day and a stray rain shower is possible. The best odds for any rain would be south of the TN River and into northeastern AL. Highs will be close to 80°, and you’ll definitely notice the lower humidity compared to the weekend.

Rain chances pick up later tonight with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible into Tuesday morning. The heaviest rain over the next several days should fall over central and southern AL. Highs Tuesday should be in the upper 70s with plenty of cloud cover through the day.

Periods of rain, with the occasional t-storm, can be expected through Wednesday before a cold front moves through and dries us out. Temperatures on Wed/Thu will stay in the low-to-mid 70s. We should be dry Thursday as clouds begin to diminish. Look for that clearing to continue overnight.

Lows should be in the lower 50s for a couple of nights after the cold front passes. The heat and humidity come back quickly, though, over the weekend. You can expect a more summer-like feel by Fri/Sat.

Highs will return to the mid-80s, and given the higher humidity, nighttime readings will be back in the 60s. Skies should be mostly sunny over the weekend, but pop-up afternoon storms will be possible.

