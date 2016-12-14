David: More clouds than sun Monday

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. The mugginess will increase slightly as winds turn more southerly today.

A stray shower may develop this afternoon, but many will stay dry. Lows should be in the upper 60s Monday morning.

Look for more clouds than sun throughout Monday with mid-80s for highs. Isolated showers or storms are once again possible.

Scattered storms are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

Our chance for rain does tick up slightly for the latter half of the week as the remnants of Harvey spread northward.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night near Corpus Christi, TX as a Major…Category 4…storm.

Tropical rains continue over southeast Texas and will last for several days.

This will likely lead to catastrophic flooding with isolated spots receiving more than 30 inches of rain through the middle of next week.

