David: Rain moving out, sun moving in

Off and on drizzle or light rain will continue through this evening. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, and patchy fog is also possible to begin your Monday.

Temperatures will be cooler than they have been in recent mornings with lows in the lower 50s.

Look for relatively cloudy skies for much of Monday morning with more clearing expected for the afternoon. Highs Monday should be about 10° warmer than today, pushing into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Skies will continue to clear overnight, and we’re in store for another cool morning Tuesday. We should be near 50° for a morning low. But once any fog lifts, a quick warm-up with mostly sunny skies can be expected.

Highs should return to the 80s Tuesday afternoon, and we’ll be into the mid 80s Wednesday. High clouds increase late Wednesday as a line of weakening storms approaches the Valley from the west.

Scattered morning showers or a few rumbles of thunder are possible Thursday, and we should see more clouds through the day compared to Tue/Wed. Highs will still be in the 80s, but we may not be quite as warm as Wednesday.

Lows will be into the 60s as we finish the work week, and highs could push into the upper 80s Fri-Sun. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with pop-up afternoon storms possible.

Saturday is looking mostly sunny and warm with a rather low rain chance.

The chance for storms will increase late Sunday and into the next work week as our next weather maker approaches.

You can expect cooler conditions early next week.

You can get all the weather info you need by downloading the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48