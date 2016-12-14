David: Unseasonably warm weekend ahead

Look for a low in the mid/upper 50s to begin Friday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the first half of the day, and that means a quick warm-up.

We should see more afternoon cloud cover develop compared to today, and there will also be a low chance for a pop-up shower or storm. But any activity like that will be very hit-or-miss in nature, and most areas will stay dry.

Highs will warm into the mid 80s once again. If you’re heading out Friday evening, expect conditions like tonight…a warm start, but we’ll be cooling into the 60s by 9-10 p.m. Any of those isolated showers will diminish quickly around sunset.

This Easter weekend brings more of the same. It will be unseasonably warm with highs in the low/mid 80s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon with that low chance for a pop-up storm. For those heading to a sunrise service on Easter, expect temps in the upper 50s.

We’ll be dry as the slight rain chance doesn’t materialize until the afternoon. A better chance for more widespread rain heads into the Valley early in the next work week.

A weak cold front will approach from the north late Sunday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Monday with scattered showers and storms possible. Lingering rain may hold on into Tuesday.

Highs early in the week should still be close to 80°. As this weather maker departs, our weather pattern shifts back towards what we’re dealing with right now. You can expect more warm weather as we close out next week.

