David: Mild, clear weather through workweek

Mostly sunny skies will continue through the late afternoon as will the breezy north wind. Winds should let up as the sun is setting, and temperatures will fall quickly. We’ll drop through the 70s, and should be into the upper 60s by 8-10 p.m.

We’re in store for a cool start to Thursday. You may be reaching for a light jacket with lows in the mid/upper 50s. We’ll warm up fast with mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

Winds should still be out of the north, but won’t be as strong as they were Wednesday.

Highs should top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Quiet conditions will continue into Thursday night with mainly clear skies and lows in the mid-to-upper 50s once again.

[Tap or click to watch WAFF-48 News live during any broadcast]

The lower humidity will continue through Friday before notching back up this weekend. Although temps will be cool Friday morning, you can expect a warmer day with highs into the mid 80s. We should see one more cool night with a low near 60° as we begin Saturday.

Mugginess will be increasing Saturday with a southerly wind. Highs should be into the upper 80s, but it will be feeling more like the lower 90s.

By Sunday, we’re back to what you would expect for early/mid June. It will be hot and muggy with highs approaching 90° and a heat index in the low/mid 90s. Lows should only drop into the upper 60s.

For next week, you can expect our early summertime weather pattern. The heat/humidity will continue for an extended time.

Daily storm chances are also back in the forecast beginning Monday. That chance will be low for any particular area primarily driven by the afternoon heat.

The way it’s looking, this may be our last chance for lows in the 50s and highs close to 80° for some time, so get out and enjoy it while it lasts.

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48