David: Lower humidity today with temps in the lower 80s

A preview of fall into the weekend! Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to middle 80s with a northeast wind of 5-10 mph. Lower humidity will continue through Friday and go up slightly this weekend. Expect great weather for your evening plans tonight and Friday.

Many high school football teams will be in action this week. If you're watching from the stands expect temperatures in the upper 70s at kickoff with lower 70s by the 4th quarter. We should see more cloud cover Friday compared to today, and that trend of increased cloudiness continues this weekend.



We are watching the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Harvey will have a big flooding impact on the state of Texas. Forecast guidance brings widespread flooding rains to southeastern Texas this weekend and early next week.

If you have travel plans into Texas please check the current conditions before you go. Some flooding could be catastrophic if the forecast guidance is accurate.

Later next week this tropical moisture will spread across the Southeast U.S. Keep checking back because it could impact our weather as early as Wednesday. Right now, it looks like it will be out of the area for Labor Day weekend.

