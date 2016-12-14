David: Isolated showers possible tonight

A few isolated storms are possible through the late afternoon and this evening. The highest chances are east of I-65, but even there many areas will remain dry.

A weak cold front will push through the Valley and swing our winds around to a northerly direction overnight. Skies will be clear and lows will fall into the mid-60s.

A few foggy spots may develop Sunday morning and that fog could be locally dense especially near rivers and lakes. Skies will be mostly sunny otherwise and you can expect plenty of sunshine into Sunday afternoon.

We’ll stay dry Sunday and it won’t be as muggy as it has been, although the humidity will not go away altogether. Highs Sunday should push into the lower 90s with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

Lows will be into the 60s once again to begin your Monday. We’ll stay dry with mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon. Highs will push into the low-to-mid 90s.

As the wind becomes more southerly, the humidity should begin to increase. Lows will stay closer to 70° Tuesday morning as a result.

Look for Tuesday’s high to be similar to Monday’s, but it may feel more like the upper 90s to around 100° when you factor in the increased humidity. A stray afternoon is possible, but most areas stay dry.

We’re looking at typical summer-time weather during the Wed-Sat period next week.

Afternoon highs will run in the lower 90s with a heat index into the upper 90s. Lows will be in the low/mid-70s.

Isolated afternoon storms will also be possible each day.

