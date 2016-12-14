David: Isolated showers and storms for Thursday afternoon

A few foggy spots are possible this morning with temps generally in the lower 70s. Isolated showers and storms will be ongoing and that activity should become more widespread into the afternoon. We’ll see more cloud cover than sunshine today, but temperatures will still warm into the upper 80s for highs.

It will be muggy as well so it could feel more like the mid-90s when there’s not any rain close by. Several rounds of storms will move across the area through the day. One to three inches of rain will be possible and could result in some flash flooding in localized areas.

Lightning will be intense and there will probably be a few reports of damaging wind gusts with the stronger storms. Storm chances will stay with us into the overnight hours through Friday morning.

We should get a break in the widespread rain and storms by Friday afternoon. Highs should make it to around 90°. A weak cold front will approach the Valley from the north on Saturday. This may lead to another round of more widespread rain/storms.

As that activity wraps up by Saturday night, lows should drop to around 70° with a few spots settling into the mid/the upper 60s. We should see more sunshine through the day Sunday and storm chances will be lower.

Highs will continue to run in the upper 80s and lower 90s with only isolated afternoon storms through Tuesday. Rain chances trend back up into the middle of next week.

