David: Isolated flash flooding threat with a heat index near 100°

The humidity has notched up overnight, and that means our chance for storms this afternoon is a bit higher than previous days. It will also be feeling a lot hotter through the day. As highs get into the lower 90s, it will be feeling more like the upper 90s and low triple digits.

Make sure you’re staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade if you’ll be working outside. Scattered storms will fire up with the afternoon heat. Not everyone will see this activity, but those that do can expect an impact to your outdoor plans for 35-45 minutes.

Locally heavy rain, significant lightning, and strong gusty winds will be possible. Some of the storms could produce up to 2 inches of rain in an hour. Be on the lookout for flash flooding and do not drive through flooded roads.

This weather pattern will play out into the early part of next week. Afternoon highs in the lower 90s and morning lows in the lower 70s can be expected through the weekend. I don't see any wash out days as of right now, but isolated afternoon storms should develop each day.

While some areas get skipped, others may pick up a quick 0.5-1” of rain in a relatively short time on any given afternoon. Heat index values should hover near 100° during the mid-afternoon for areas that stay rain free.

