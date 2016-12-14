David: Humidity continues with pop-up storm chances

You've likely noticed the higher humidity today, and it will stick around into the weekend. We'll see more clouds than sunshine into this evening.

Scattered storms will continue, although the activity should diminish later this evening. Pop-up storms like this should also develop during the afternoon hours of Friday and Saturday. While a number of you will remain dry, those that do see this activity can expect a heavy downpours. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds up to 40 mph as well.

Highs should push into the mid/upper 80s for those staying rain free, but it will be cooler where the showers develop. The threat for severe weather is low in the Valley, much higher today across the southern/central Plains.

Our weather continues in similar fashion through the first half of the weekend. Muggy with highs in the upper 80s and hit-or-miss storms each afternoon. We'll stay in the upper 60s for lows overnight.

As our next weather maker approaches Sunday, widespread rain showers should develop. With cloudy skies and rain Sunday, temperatures should be cooler, and may stay in the 70s all day. The rain tapers off by Monday morning with skies clearing that afternoon. We should be dry with lower humidity on Tuesday.

Highs will be closer to 80° early next week with lows near 60°. Rain chances may tick back up towards the middle of next week so keep checking back.

