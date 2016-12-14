David: Humid Sunday with late day storms possible

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Sunday, and it should still be a humid day.

Temperatures won’t be as hot as hot today as they were yesterday. It should stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s for a high.

Scattered storms will likely develop again, this time ahead of a cold front that will push through the Valley late Sunday.

A few strong storms can be expected, but storms will not be as widespread or last as long as Saturday. Any rain/storms should end across the Valley late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

We’ll be cooler with lower humidity Monday. Morning temps should be in the mid-50s with highs close to 80°.

We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine Monday, but clouds will increase Tuesday as our next weather maker approaches.

Scattered showers and storms are possible in the middle of the week.

Another cool-down is expected as we approach the weekend of Memorial Day.

