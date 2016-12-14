David: Hot and muggy with highs into the 90s

Skies are mainly clear this morning, but a few foggy spots are possible especially near rivers/lakes and valleys. We’re in the low-to-mid 70s, and temps will warm quickly.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with readings into the mid-80s by the lunch hour. Highs should top out in the lower 90s with a heat index near 100°.

Scattered storms will develop by the mid/late afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong with locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Storms should fade away this evening, but additional rain is still possible overnight as a weak cold front nears the Valley. It will be muggy tonight with lows staying in the mid-70s.

Isolated showers with a few rumbles of thunder are possible through Friday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy early, but any rain should be wrapping up by the afternoon. Highs will still make it to around 90°. Skies will be mainly clear overnight, and it won’t be quite as muggy.

Some areas may slip into the upper 60s for lows on Saturday morning. The weekend looks hot and dry with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon hours. Heat will be the big story over the weekend with highs into the low-to-mid 90s. Lows should drop into the lower 70s.

The weather still looks good for eclipse viewing on Monday. Skies should be mostly sunny with only a stray shower or storm expected. The chances for rain will get higher towards the middle of next week.

