David: Hot and humid today

Strong storms remain possible into this evening with the main threat being damaging winds and localized flash flooding. Frequent lightning will also accompany any storms that form so it’s best to wait them out indoors.

The highest chance for rain will be over central and northeastern AL. It will stay hot and muggy away from the storms, but temps will cool into the 70s by 8-10 p.m.

Most storms will fade away as the sun is setting. It will be a warm night with lows in the lower 70s Sunday.

We’ll likely start the day dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will quickly warm to around 90° for highs, but it will feel more like mid/upper 90s. Scattered storms should develop with the afternoon heat, and once again, some could be strong.

Afternoon storms are also in the forecast for Monday and Independence Day, but coverage will be more isolated compared to the traditional weekend.

Storms will be driven by daytime heating, so much of the activity will fade during the evening. Most fireworks displays won’t be affected.

The heat and humidity will continue so highs in the low-to-mid 90s can be expected. With the humidity factored in, it could feel like the triple digits on the Fourth.

Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water if you’ll be outside working in this heat. Highs should continue to run close to 90° through the late week.

Isolated storms are still possible Wednesday, but coverage may increase for Thu/Fri.

