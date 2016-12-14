David: Hot and dry this weekend with heat index approaching 100°

A few showers or storms are possible through this morning. By the early afternoon, most of the rain will be out of the area and skies will begin to clear with a northwest wind.

Highs will be near 90° even with the passage of a frontal boundary. Expect a pleasant Friday evening with a slight drop in mugginess. Morning lows could dip into the middle 60s Saturday. Look for mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon with a quick warm-up.

The weekend will be hot with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index approaching 100°. The weekend should be dry, and there’s only a chance for a stray shower on Monday. A few more clouds expected for the eclipse Monday afternoon.

By the peak of the eclipse, 1:30 p.m. temperatures will be into the lower 90s. A few evening showers are possible Monday, but during the eclipse, most will be dry.

The chance of rain will increase towards the middle of next week.

