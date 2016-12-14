David: Highs staying in the 80s as low humidity continues

Hurricane Harvey is set to make landfall northeast of Corpus Christi, TX early Saturday morning. The storm is moving to the northwest with winds over 105 mph. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center is projecting this to become a major hurricane with winds at least 120 mph.

The other big threat this storm will bring is flooding rain. Widespread rainfall totals over 15 inches are expected over several days in southeast Texas. The exact future track of Harvey remains uncertain at this time.

As it looks right now, we could see rain from the storm late next week. Our next chance for rain will happen Sunday into Monday ahead of a cold front. We’ll continue with lower humidity today. Temps will warm quickly and highs should push into the mid-to-upper 80s.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies, although there should be a few more clouds compared to yesterday. We’ll drop into the mid-60s overnight with a mix of sun and clouds expected Saturday afternoon. Highs should be in the mid/the upper 80s once again.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible Sunday into Monday. Rain could become heavier and more widespread later in the week depending on where the remnants of Harvey go.

Have a great day and keep checking back for the latest on Harvey.?

