David: Highs near 90° and getting muggier

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say assaulted a deputy during a routine security check Sunday. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Michael Paul Sisk.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say assaulted a deputy during a routine security check Sunday. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Michael Paul Sisk.More >>
A former County Commissioner is facing a felony charge for sexual abuse.More >>
A former County Commissioner is facing a felony charge for sexual abuse.More >>
Leaders of a $400 million Madison development released the first rendering of a new interchange that will connect Interstate 565 to the major project.More >>
Leaders of a $400 million Madison development released the first rendering of a new interchange that will connect Interstate 565 to the major project.More >>
HEMSI tell us that two victims were shot in the 2600 block of Brett Road on Wednesday morning.More >>
HEMSI tell us that two victims were shot in the 2600 block of Brett Road on Wednesday morning.More >>
How often do you think to yourself, I've got to get rid of this old bottle of household chemicals but should I really pour it down the drain or throw it in the trash?More >>
How often do you think to yourself, I've got to get rid of this old bottle of household chemicals but should I really pour it down the drain or throw it in the trash?More >>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a Christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>