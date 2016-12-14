David: Highs in low 80s Saturday

Skies will start to clear overnight, and lows should dip into the upper 50s Saturday morning. We may start the day with some cloud cover, but skies should become mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Look for a high in the lower 80s with a west wind around 10 mph.

The weather should be great Saturday evening with low humidity and temps falling through the 70s. We’ll be clear and cool Saturday night as lows bottom out in the mid/upper 50s.

The second half of you Labor Day weekend is looking great! We’ll see plenty of sunshine Sunday with lighter winds and highs in the mid 80s. Expect similar conditions for Labor Day itself.

Our nights will get a little warmer over this time period, with lows in the mid 60s by Tuesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday morning ahead of our next weather maker.

Scattered showers and storms should develop through the day ahead of a cold front. Showers are possible through the first half of Wednesday as the front passes through the Valley.

You can expect another push of more fall-like air behind this system. The humidity will drop off for the end of next week. Highs should be in the 70s with lows in the 50s…we’ll be dry for Thursday and Friday.

