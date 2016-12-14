Brad: Strong storms possible Thursday morning

A birthing practice illegal for decades in Alabama has cleared the state House and now heads to the state Senate.More >>
A birthing practice illegal for decades in Alabama has cleared the state House and now heads to the state Senate.More >>
A clear night with less fog for your Wednesday morning commute.More >>
A clear night with less fog for your Wednesday morning commute.More >>
Huntsville developer Nicole Jones has announced her candidacy for the Alabama Senate seat in District 7.More >>
Huntsville developer Nicole Jones has announced her candidacy for the Alabama Senate seat in District 7.More >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama is warning people about a phone scam target people around the country.More >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama is warning people about a phone scam target people around the country.More >>
More than 40,000 pounds of chicken produced at a Decatur poultry facility have been recalled.More >>
More than 40,000 pounds of chicken produced at a Decatur poultry facility have been recalled.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>