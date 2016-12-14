Brad: Strong storms possible Thursday morning

A clear night with less fog for your Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon with a breezy south wind at 10-15. Rain and storm chances will increase after midnight Wednesday night. A line of strong storms will move through between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday morning. This line will contain some locally heavy rain and wind gusts 30-40 mph. Isolated wind gusts up to 58 mph will be possible with the stronger storms. The overall threat for widespread severe weather is low.

Afternoon highs will drop into the 70s Thursday afternoon behind a front. The rain will clear the entire area by noon. A few isolated storms will be possible late Friday afternoon.

Highs will remain in the 80s into the weekend. The added humidity will make it feel closer to 95 Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Saturday looks dry but we are watching the potential for a round of strong to severe storms to move in by Sunday evening. This chance for strong to severe storms could last overnight into Monday morning.

