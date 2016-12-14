David: Heat index over 100° again Saturday

We’ll continue to deal with a dangerous combination of heat and humidity into this evening. Heat index values will likely hold in the 90s until 9-10 p.m. Make sure you’re staying hydrated even if you’ll be out doing work this evening.

A stray shower or storm is possible into the evening hours, but much of the Valley will stay dry for the rest of today. Skies will be mainly clear tonight, and lows should drop into the mid 70s.

We’re in store for another hot and muggy day Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid 90s and the heat index should once again push into the 100-104° range.

We do face a higher chance for isolated storms during the afternoon. But any storms will remain hit-or-miss in nature, so you shouldn’t have to cancel any outdoor plans…but a delay of an hour or so may be possible.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Storm chances increase for Sunday, and the oppressive heat should begin to let up. We’ll see more cloud cover through the day, but highs should still make it into the lower 90s.

Even though storms will be more widespread Sunday afternoon…some areas will get skipped by the rain. A few stronger storms will be possible with heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning given the heat/humidity.

Rain is most likely on Monday, and highs then may be limited to the upper 80s. Scattered storms are still expected Tuesday, but coverage should be lesser compared to Monday.

For the middle/end of next week, we’ll return to more of our typical summer pattern. That means highs in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100° and isolated afternoon storms.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48