David: Heat index near 100 this week

You may see a few foggy spots this morning, but skies will be mostly sunny otherwise. Temps will quickly warm from the low 70s to around 90° by the lunch hour. Look for a high in the low-to-mid 90s.

Of course, when you factor in the humidity, it will be feeling hotter than that. The heat index could top the triple digits in some spots this afternoon. Make sure you stay hydrated if you’ll be working in the heat. A stray shower or storm may develop during the afternoon.

That will provide temporary relief from the heat, but any rain should be short-lived with storms only lasting 30-45 minutes. Given the isolated nature of this activity, many you will stay totally dry throughout the day. The heat index could stay in the 90s through 7-8 p.m.

The big story this week continues to be the heat. Storm chances are low and temperatures will soar into the middle 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Heat index values will be near 100° for the next couple of days, but they could get even higher by the end of the week. We are monitoring Thursday and Friday for a possible First Alert Weather Day due to excessive heat.

Feels like temps could be upwards of 105° on those afternoons. Please make sure you are taking safety precautions because it's only going to get hotter. That means drinking plenty of fluids water and sports drinks are best.

As well as taking breaks from outdoor work in the shade, or even better, the air conditioning. If you start feeling faint, dizzy, or nauseous; these are all signs you’re getting too hot and it’s time to hydrate and take a break from whatever work you are doing.

