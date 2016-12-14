David: Friday is First Alert Weather Day for excessive heat

Friday is now a First Alert Weather Day for excessive heat with feels like temps expected to reach 105°.

Don't expect to see much in the way of rain for the rest of the week. High pressure is moving in and it will lead to most of us staying dry through the end of the work week. Our chance of rain through Friday is 10% each day mainly driven by the afternoon heat.

That heat will expand across the entire Southeast. Expect afternoon highs in the middle 90s into the weekend. The added humidity will push the heat index near or above 100° most days.

Friday looks like the worst of the heat with a heat index near or slightly higher than 105° actual highs should top out around 96°. Make sure you are checking in on your neighbors and the elderly during this excessive heat. Also, make sure your pets have plenty of water and a shady spot to rest too.

It is a good idea to push the fluids with your kids the night before they have planned outdoor activities such as football or band practice. The same goes for you if you’ll be working in this heat. Try to build in more water breaks than usual while working, and get out of the direct sunshine whenever possible.

Over the weekend our chance of isolated storms will increase to 20%, but there will still be some areas that do not get rain. The next opportunity for more widespread rain across the Valley looks to be early next week. The heat will also begin to let up then with highs expected in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

