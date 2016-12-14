David: Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for tornado threat

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for severe thunderstorms capable of producing isolated damaging winds 50-60 mph and tornadoes.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Isolated storms may produce damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph as well as spin-up tornadoes. #WAFF48 pic.twitter.com/lYiRlFJTPM — David Ernst (@WAFFDavidErnst) June 23, 2017

The threat will develop by the late morning hours and continue into the early evening. Storms should approach northwestern AL by 10-11 a.m. and track east with time. They’ll be near I-65 and the HSV Metro by 1-2 p.m. and into northeastern AL for the mid-afternoon. Any tornado that forms will develop quickly and only be on the ground for about five minutes.

This behavior is typical with a setup like this. It's all due to the deep moisture and the circulation associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy. By 5-7 p.m. the stronger storms will be exiting northeastern AL, and we will just be left with a few showers and weaker storms.

Rain chances will drop overnight and the weekend looks quiet with highs in the middle 80s.

A few showers or storms may linger through Saturday morning, but severe weather is not expected. A cold front will switch our winds around to the north over the course of Saturday.

The humidity will drop, and lows should fall into the lower 60s heading into Sunday morning. Cooler than normal weather continues into the work week as a reinforcing cold front moves through the Valley Monday. We should stay dry as the front passes.

Look for highs in the lower 80s with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s to begin next week. Warmer weather is on track to end the week; and the typical, summertime humidity will be returning.

