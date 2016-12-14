David: Flooding & scattered showers possible Friday

More scattered showers and storms are forecast today through the weekend. As we have been mentioning all week long some days will be more active than others. I don't expect a repeat of flooding rain this morning, but isolated showers are possible.

Some areas could see a considerable amount of rain over a short period of time with any showers and storms that slowly move over the same place. A flash flood watch is in effect for northern AL along and east of I-65.

We’ll be in the 70s this morning, but temps will warm quickly with a mix of sun and clouds. Patchy fog is also possible through 9 a.m. We’ll warm to near 90° this afternoon through Sunday. The added humidity will make it feel more like the mid-to-upper 90s at times.

Scattered showers and storms could produce significant lightning and gusty winds so be prepared to go indoors when it roars if you have plans to be outside this weekend. Rain could be more widespread Monday into Tuesday, but storm chance should be lower later in the week.

We are now 10 days away from the Great American Solar Eclipse. This weather pattern should break down by the end of next week.

