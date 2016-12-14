David: Expect a hot and muggy Sunday

Our weather will stay quiet tonight. We made it into the lower 90s earlier in the day, and temps will fall quickly through the 80s this evening.

Lows will dip to around 70° for your Sunday morning. Look for mostly sunny skies with a quick warm-up through the day. It will also be a bit muggier compared to Saturday.

Highs will top out in the low-to-mid 90s with a heat index pushing into the upper 90s. We’ll see a bit more afternoon cloud cover compared to the morning, but we’ll stay dry.

We should be in store for another quiet night with mainly clear skies and lows in the lower 70s Monday morning.

Your eclipse forecast is looking good on Monday. There will likely be some cloud cover developing during the day, as temperatures warm into the low 90s, but this is typical for a hot summer day.

Skies won’t be totally clear, but there should be enough breaks in the clouds to catch a good glimpse of the eclipse…assuming you’ve been able to find the proper glasses!

We should stay dry with any showers holding off until Tuesday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a good chance for showers and storms through the day as a cold front pushes into the Valley.

The chance for rain drops off for the end of next week as do the temps.

Highs could be in the 80s for several days with lows dipping into the 60s.

