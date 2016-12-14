FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding in Madison County

Heavy rain developed overnight across parts of Limestone, Madison, and Jackson Counties. Those storms will be shifting northeast and into Middle TN through the morning hours. An isolated shower is possible elsewhere, but many will remain dry this morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with temps in the lower 70s. We’ll warm into the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Heat index values may push into the lower 90s by this afternoon. As we heat up, scattered storms will develop.

These storms could produce locally heavy rain, but the organized severe weather is not expected. Storms will stay hit-or-miss in nature meaning some areas will get skipped by the rain. Look for storm coverage to diminish this evening.

(5:15am) DANGEROUS FLOODING - Radar estimates upwards of 4-6" of rain has fallen across NW Madison County since 2 a.m. Be careful. #WAFF48 pic.twitter.com/mHF0EenQrj — David Ernst (@WAFFDavidErnst) August 10, 2017

We’ll stay mostly cloudy tonight with only isolated overnight showers expected. Lows will dip into the 70s once again. Friday and the weekend may be a touch warmer than the last few days with highs into the upper 80s. Scattered storms will develop each day, especially during the afternoon hours.

That said, coverage will likely be less than what we saw yesterday or what I expect today. Our weather remains unsettled into the start of next week. Storm chances increase late Sunday through Tuesday.

A front may swing through the Valley towards the middle of next week. Behind the front, slightly drier air moves in and this unsettled pattern may come to an end. Highs will continue to run in the mid/the upper 80s with lows around 70° next week.?

