David: Dangerous heat across TN Valley today & tomorrow

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service will impact northwestern Alabama on Thursday. It runs from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Today’s advisory includes Limestone, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin Counties.



A First Alert Weather Day continues for Friday. This is when we will see the most dangerous heat of the week. Many areas could have a heat index at or above 100° for nearly ten hours beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

Take all the precautions you can to avoid becoming a heat casualty. Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade/AC if you’ll be working outside. Be sure to check on your neighbors and give your pets plenty of water.

Heat advisory for areas west of I-65 today...heat index 105° possible. Dangerous heat expands east on Friday. #WAFF48 pic.twitter.com/D3gUKgRv0i — David Ernst (@WAFFDavidErnst) July 20, 2017

We’ll warm quickly today with temps pushing into the 90s by the late morning hours. Highs will be in the mid-90s with a heat index of 100-103°.

A stray shower or storm may develop especially over northeastern AL, but most will stay dry. It will be feeling like the triple digits through 6 pm. We’ll stay muggy tonight and lows will hold in the low/mid-70s.



The heat will break down slowly this weekend as high pressure moves east and an upper-level disturbance positions itself along the Gulf Coast. Showers and storms will become more numerous Sunday into Monday.

Scattered storms will develop Saturday afternoon with greater coverage expected Sunday. The weekend won’t be a washout, but some areas could get heavy rain over a short period of time.

Highs will fall back into the lower 90s and upper 80s. We’ll continue with the higher rain chances through Tuesday.

