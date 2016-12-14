David: Dangerous afternoon heat with isolated thunderstorms storms

The heat will continue to be a big story into the weekend. Afternoon highs will remain in the lower 90s with the humidity adding about eight degrees on top of that. It will feel like the mid-90s to around 100° for several hours this afternoon and Friday.

Expect isolated heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms with gusty winds to develop each afternoon as well. The stronger storms could produce localized flash flooding with over 2" of rain possible in an hour.

Given the hit-or-miss nature of these storms, a number of areas will stay dry on both afternoons. The chance of rain picks up around the lunch hour each day and then fades away with the setting sun.

Over the weekend we will continue with the storm chances but they could develop a little earlier in the day on Saturday. Storm coverage may also be a bit higher Saturday afternoon compared to today/tomorrow, but any storms will once again fade away during the evening hours.

Highs over the weekend will be close to 90° and it will still be muggy. Lows Sunday morning will remain in the lower 70s, but we may dip into the upper 60s for a brief time Monday morning.

Storm chances look lower as we begin the new work week so you have a better chance of staying dry. Highs will continue to run in the 90-93° range next week with lows back into the lower 70s.

Stay hydrated if you'll be working in this heat. Our summer-time pattern does not look to let up at all for the foreseeable future.

