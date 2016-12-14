Brad: Heat continues; rain chances this weekend

A few isolated showers and storms will pop up during the afternoon and evening hours as we finish out the work week. Better rain chances are coming for Sunday. We could begin and end the day on Sunday with scattered showers and storms. Any storms that pop up during the heating of the day could be on the strong side but they won’t last very long.

Highs will be in the lower 90s and upper 80s for the rest of the week with a heat index in the lower to middle 90s. Make sure to drink plenty of water and always check the backseat for your pets and your children. Never leave them in a hot car.

