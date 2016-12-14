Brad: Heat continues; rain chances this weekend

If you want to keep up with 12-year-old Julia Fleming, you'd better have your running shoes on.More >>
If you want to keep up with 12-year-old Julia Fleming, you'd better have your running shoes on.More >>
Rep. Ed Henry will no longer pursue the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
Rep. Ed Henry will no longer pursue the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
One of Huntsville's most iconic buildings will undergo a makeover. And you’re invited to take a piece of its historic mosaic.More >>
One of Huntsville's most iconic buildings will undergo a makeover. And you’re invited to take a piece of its historic mosaic.More >>
Westbound traffic is down to one lane following an accident on Highway 20 in Decatur.More >>
Westbound traffic is down to one lane following an accident on Highway 20 in Decatur.More >>
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple sex crime charges in connection with alleged acts at a high school.More >>
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple sex crime charges in connection with alleged acts at a high school.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
This is the photo that has garnered shares throughout the state.More >>
This is the photo that has garnered shares throughout the state.More >>
While the city said very clearly in a March 6, 2016 memo that the removed monuments would be stored in a city-owned warehouse, we've found at least two of them at a city-owned lot in the Desire neighborhood, sitting near piles of trash.More >>
While the city said very clearly in a March 6, 2016 memo that the removed monuments would be stored in a city-owned warehouse, we've found at least two of them at a city-owned lot in the Desire neighborhood, sitting near piles of trash.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>