David: Cool overnight, patchy fog possible Monday morning

Despite a cold front passing through the Valley yesterday, highs still made it into the 90s this afternoon. But with a northeast wind, the humidity is not as oppressive as it was late last week.

Temperatures will cool through the 80s and 70s this evening. We should bottom out in the mid-60s for lows Monday morning, which is about 5° cooler than average for this time of year.

As was the case this morning, patchy fog could set in for a few hours early Monday. It won’t be too widespread and would be most likely along rivers/lakes and into our mountain valleys.

Any fog would lift by 7-8 a.m. and skies will be sunny otherwise. Look for a quick warm-up with lunchtime temps into the upper 80s and highs in the low/mid-90s. We’ll stay dry Monday afternoon.

As winds become more southerly by Tuesday, we’ll transition back to a more summer-like pattern. With the return of Gulf moisture to the Valley will come more oppressive humidity and a daily chance for rain.

A stray afternoon shower or storm is possible Tuesday as highs push into the low-to-mid 90s once again. Storm chances will be higher Wednesday through the weekend.

Storms will be hit-or-miss in nature late in the week meaning some areas will stay totally dry on any given day.

Highs will top out in the low 90s each afternoon with a heat index closer to 100°. Our nights will also get warmer given the higher humidity, lows should stay in the lower 70s through the end of the week.

