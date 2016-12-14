David: Cool overnight, hot and humid Sunday

You can expect quiet conditions this evening with temps cooling into the 70s. We should dip into the mid/upper 60s for lows Sunday morning.

Highs should be back to around 90° for the afternoon, but it may feel more like the mid-90s when you factor in the humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny and much of the Valley remains dry on Sunday.

But a brief, isolated afternoon storm could develop through sunset.

The mugginess continues to increase with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph during the day.

Our overnight temperatures will also be getting warmer, staying closer to 70° as we begin a new work week.

The more summer-like feel will continue all week.

Highs should hold in the upper 80s most of the week with nighttime lows around 70°. There’s also a daily chance for pop-up storms through the week.

Storms will likely be more widespread Monday compared to any activity that develops Sunday.

Scattered storms remain possible for the middle of the week.

Rain and storms may become more widespread for Thursday and Friday as a weak frontal boundary approaches the Valley from the west.

Look for highs around 90° for next weekend with the chance for pop-up storms continuing.

