David: Isolated showers possible tonight

A few isolated showers or storms are possible into this evening, mainly west of I-65. Isolated showers may track east of the interstate late tonight, but you’ve got better odds of staying dry than seeing rain.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will slowly cool through the 70s this evening. We’ll drop into the upper 50s for a low Wednesday morning.

Any lingering light rain or drizzle should end by 8 a.m. Clouds will decrease through the day and temperatures will warm quickly despite a light north wind. Highs should push into the lower 80s. A pop-up shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours, but most will remain dry.

Our weather for the rest of the week will be similar to Wednesday’s. The only difference for Thursday morning is that it will be a couple degrees cooler with low/mid 50s and mainly clear skies. Look for a low chance for a pop-up shower during the afternoon with highs into the lower 80s.

The weather should be good for Friday and for any outdoor plans this Easter weekend. Lows will generally stay in the mid/upper 50s with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

While the chance for rain in any one spot remains low each day through Easter, a pop-up storm somewhere in the area is still possible. Our next chance for some steadier rain looks to be headed for the Valley early next week. There’s still some uncertainty regarding how widespread that rain would be Monday and Tuesday so be sure to check back for the latest forecast.

