David: Isolated showers possible tonight

Work to create a community complex for south Huntsville will start soon at the old Grissom High School site.More >>
It was a special day for a Huntsville teen who had his Make-A-Wish granted.More >>
Lauderdale County leaders recognized two Waterloo High School students for helping to save a life. They each received Medals of Valor from first responders.More >>
Three cities in Marshall County are next up to become "gig cities" with fiber-based Internet services. Crews are now working to bring the service to Albertville, Boaz and Guntersville.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has been involved in Alabama politics for quite some time, but her critics aren't excited to see her sworn in as Alabama's newest governor.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
Two visitors from California have spent a lot of time in the hospital since tying the knot on Maui a few months ago. They've been sidelined by rat lungworm disease ...More >>
