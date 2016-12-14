David: Week's highs will stay in the 80s

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of this afternoon. A pop-up shower or storm is possible, but any activity like that will be very isolated and short-lived.

Temperatures will be in the lower 80s this afternoon and drop through the 70s this evening.

Any rain will fade away after sunset, and skies will be mainly clear overnight. We’ll cool off quickly, and lows should bottom out in the low-to-mid 50s.

We’ll start Thursday with a fair amount of sunshine, but additional cloud cover will build for the afternoon. It’s going to be another unseasonably warm afternoon with highs pushing into the lower and middle 80s.

We should stay dry Thursday.

We’ll start Friday several degrees milder with mid/upper 50s in the morning. Highs should once again top out in the 80s…and the warm weather can be expected to continue through Easter weekend.

Look for partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm developing. We’ll see that low PM storm chance continue into the weekend as well.

Easter Sunday is looking nice from sunrise services all the way through dinner. Again, a pop-up storm can’t be ruled out, but most will stay dry.

Our next weather maker approaches from the north Sunday night. Clouds will increase and scattered showers and storms will be possible across the Valley for Monday and Tuesday.

We may not be quite as warm then, but highs should still be close to 80° early next week.

