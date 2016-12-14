Lauren: Cool and windy today

Scattered light rain is on the way out of here but cloud cover will be slow to decrease. Temperatures will also struggle today. Highs will only climb into the upper 50s.More >>
Scattered light rain is on the way out of here but cloud cover will be slow to decrease. Temperatures will also struggle today. Highs will only climb into the upper 50s.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a burglary on that happened on the corner of Ware Drive and Colemont Lane just after 9 a.m. on Thursday.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a burglary on that happened on the corner of Ware Drive and Colemont Lane just after 9 a.m. on Thursday.More >>
A day before he resigned as Decatur City Schools superintendent, Dan Brigman was communicating with school board President Karen Duke about his upcoming evaluation.More >>
A day before he resigned as Decatur City Schools superintendent, Dan Brigman was communicating with school board President Karen Duke about his upcoming evaluation.More >>
Killen Fire Rescue was dispatched to a boat sinking in the Tennessee river with people on board on Wednesday, April 5 just before 7:30 p.m..More >>
Killen Fire Rescue was dispatched to a boat sinking in the Tennessee river with people on board on Wednesday, April 5 just before 7:30 p.m..More >>
Lawrence County officials confirmed a man died in a house fire off County Road 324 Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Lawrence County officials confirmed a man died in a house fire off County Road 324 Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.More >>
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.More >>
It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.More >>
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.More >>
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.More >>
After being criticized for handling his relationship with the White House, Nunes is stepping away from the investigation at least temporarily.More >>
After being criticized for handling his relationship with the White House, Nunes is stepping away from the investigation at least temporarily.More >>
The rule change lowered the vote requirement for Supreme Court picks from 60 to 51, a majority of the 100-seat Senate. Republicans control the Senate, 52-48.More >>
The rule change lowered the vote requirement for Supreme Court picks from 60 to 51, a majority of the 100-seat Senate. Republicans control the Senate, 52-48.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>