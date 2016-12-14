Lauren: Cool and windy today

Scattered light rain is on the way out of here but cloud cover will be slow to decrease. Temperatures will also struggle today. Highs will only climb into the upper 50s.

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for northwest gusts up to 30 mph. The breeze won’t be quite as strong tonight and tomorrow, but still around 15 mph. Temperatures will be quick to drop tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

Despite ample sunshine on Friday, highs remain around 60°. The coldest night of the upcoming week will be Friday night into Saturday morning. As lows drop into the low to mid 30s, some patchy frost may develop.

It’s not a bad idea to protect and sensitive plants. The weekend is looking great with warmer weather and sunny skies. We’re in the low 70s on Saturday and back to 80° on Sunday. Our next chance for rain arrives towards the middle of next week.

