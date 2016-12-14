David: Clouds, rain chances throughout week

Expect a few foggy spots this morning with a mix of sun and clouds through the day. We’ll likely see more sunshine compared to Monday. While most will stay dry, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out from time to time.

As moisture from Tropical Storm Harvey continues to lift into the Tennessee Valley, skies will become cloudy tonight. Lows should stay in the upper 60s.

Rain chances will pick up as we get into Wednesday morning. Locally heavy rain will be possible through the day and will continue into Thursday. The chance for rain will remain in the forecast through Sunday. So count on some rain for your Labor Day weekend plans if you’re staying in the Valley.

Rainfall totals will be from 1-3 inches over a four day period. Right now flash flooding doesn't appear to be a threat. Also, due to the cloud cover, we may have limited instability and that could keep us from seeing stronger thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

We’ll be cooler during this rainy part of the week. Highs may stay in the 70s on Wednesday/Thursday and will be held in the mid-80s through the weekend. A high around 90° is average for this time of year.

Later next week, after Labor Day, we are seeing signs of the first significant cold front of the season. We could easily see highs in the lower to middle 70s with morning lows around 50. Keep checking back for updates.

