David: Clear skies overnight, patchy early morning fog tomorrow

Any isolated storms will wind down this evening. The activity is much less widespread compared to Saturday, so this is not a repeat of yesterday.

Many of you will remain dry into tonight. We’ll see mainly clear skies overnight. I wouldn’t rule out a few foggy spots Monday morning, but skies will be mostly sunny otherwise.

We’ll start the morning around 70° and warm up quickly from there. Look for highs into the lower 90s with a heat index into the upper 90s.

Like today, a few isolated storms should pop up with the afternoon heat, but many will stay dry. Any storms should fade away with the setting sun.

Our weather will be consistent from one day to the next, typical summer-time weather. Highs will be in the lower 90s early in the week, but may reach into the mid-90s mid-week and into the weekend.

The mugginess will continue, so nighttime temps should hold in the lower 70s. Look for isolated storms to pop-up each day.

But, given the hit-or-miss nature of this activity, more of you will stay dry than see the rain on any one day.

The hot/muggy weather pattern should continue into the upcoming weekend, so will the low chance for PM storms.

