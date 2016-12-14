David: Cindy continues to bring rain into the TN Valley

Scattered rain will continue throughout the day. That rain could be heavy in spots and you may hear a few rumbles of thunder. Watch out for standing water on roadways and do not drive through flooded roads.

Highs today should be limited to the upper 70s due to widespread clouds and periods of showers and storms. A few strong storms will be possible today, but Friday appears to pose the greatest chance for severe weather.

Friday the center of what's left of Cindy will track across the Tennessee Valley. If we warm into the middle the to upper 80s the air will become unstable. This will provide the fuel for strong-to-severe storms.

Locally heavy rain is a given, but some of the storms could also produce isolated damaging wind gusts and a low end (EF0-EF1) tornado can't be ruled out either. This is typical with landfalling tropical systems.

Keep checking back for updates. The weekend is looking better. Showers and storms could clear out of the area early Saturday morning. A north wind moving in behind a cold front should lower our humidity and push the storms and rain to the south.

Sunday will be dry with highs around 85. With the lower humidity, you can expect lows to dip to near 60° for several nights continuing into the new work week.

